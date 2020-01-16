Selz Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Selz Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,699 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,679,000. Workday accounts for approximately 1.3% of Selz Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Workday by 445.7% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Workday by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 3,464 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $558,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 291,102 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total value of $50,008,412.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 774,901 shares of company stock valued at $127,914,768. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Workday stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.56. 30,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Workday Inc has a twelve month low of $151.06 and a twelve month high of $226.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. Workday had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Guggenheim set a $235.00 target price on Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Workday from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Workday from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

