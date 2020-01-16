SelfSell Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 16th. During the last seven days, SelfSell has traded up 37.3% against the US dollar. One SelfSell coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, OKEx and Bitinka. SelfSell has a total market capitalization of $195,673.00 and $10,749.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SelfSell

SelfSell is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com . SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx and Bitinka. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

