Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SIC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Interior Concepts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of SIC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.93. 1,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,856. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. Select Interior Concepts has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $14.73.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.80 million.

In related news, insider Adam D. Wyden sold 2,579,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $22,566,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 707.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 37,855 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at $519,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at $651,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at $817,000.

