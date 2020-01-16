Security Devices International (OTCMKTS:SDEV) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Security Devices International Inc (OTCMKTS:SDEV)’s stock price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.25, approximately 16,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 21,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16.

Security Devices International (OTCMKTS:SDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

Security Devices International, Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for security situations that do not require the use of lethal force. The company offers blunt impact projectile 40mm line of products, which uses pain compliance to control a target; and a line of 12 gauge less lethal projectiles and irritants.

