Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,959 at Canaccord Genuity

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,714 ($22.55) to GBX 1,959 ($25.77) in a research report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,464.75 ($19.27).

LON STB traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,665 ($21.90). 23,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,657. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,539.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,404.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.88 million and a P/E ratio of 10.30. Secure Trust Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 1,130 ($14.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,730 ($22.76).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

