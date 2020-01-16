SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.26

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.26 and last traded at $35.26, with a volume of 19620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.03.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.15). SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $473.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $202,124.05. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $176,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

