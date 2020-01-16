SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.26

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.26 and last traded at $35.26, with a volume of 19620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.56.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.03.
In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $202,124.05. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $176,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SEAS)
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?
Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.