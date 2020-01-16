SCRIV NETWORK Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a market cap of $15,642.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and Graviex.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv.

SCRIV NETWORK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

