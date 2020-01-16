Scotgems (LON:SGEM) Shares Up 0.3%

Scotgems PLC (LON:SGEM) shares rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 76.75 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 76 ($1.00), approximately 72,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 25,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.75 ($1.00).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 69.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 78.40.

In related news, insider Angus Tulloch bought 100,000 shares of Scotgems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 76 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £76,000 ($99,973.69).

ScotGems plc operates as an investment trust. It invests in a portfolio of equity and equity related securities issued by small cap companies across a range of sectors worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

