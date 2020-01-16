Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 51,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,000. Truist Financial makes up about 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 16,903.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,988,000 after buying an additional 3,581,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,849,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,077,000 after buying an additional 1,203,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,197,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,006,637,000 after buying an additional 1,125,819 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,111,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,686,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. UBS Group cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

NYSE:TFC opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

