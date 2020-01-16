Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 584.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,679,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,968,000 after buying an additional 7,411,523 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after buying an additional 4,850,215 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,727,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,833,000 after buying an additional 2,010,023 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 428.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,846,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,447,000 after buying an additional 1,497,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,428,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,938,000 after buying an additional 1,026,362 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $51.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Argus set a $60.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.