Sciencast Management LP Takes $1.58 Million Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,291,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 358.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,349,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $211,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,167,931,000 after acquiring an additional 485,647 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14,382.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 468,943 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after acquiring an additional 465,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 47.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,406,516 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $153,268,000 after acquiring an additional 453,267 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $91.92 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $114.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

