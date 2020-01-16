Sciencast Management LP Sells 4,701 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sciencast Management LP decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,092 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,401 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 45.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 6.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the software company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.6% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,451 shares of the software company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADSK. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Autodesk from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Autodesk from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Autodesk from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.23.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $192.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.70 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,745.95, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.89.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

