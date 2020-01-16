Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Spotify by 490.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Spotify by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Spotify in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify alerts:

SPOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $184.00 price target on shares of Spotify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $182.00) on shares of Spotify in a report on Monday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Spotify from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Spotify from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.58.

Shares of SPOT opened at $152.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.91 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Spotify has a 1-year low of $110.57 and a 1-year high of $161.38.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Spotify had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.