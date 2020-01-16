Sciencast Management LP Makes New $2.16 Million Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $91.68 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $82.62 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.79. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.68.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

