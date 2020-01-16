Sciencast Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 60.0% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,138.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $244.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.32 and a 200-day moving average of $202.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $141.01 and a 1-year high of $247.51.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.41.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

