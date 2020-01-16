Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.22. The stock had a trading volume of 429,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,810. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.28 and a 200 day moving average of $86.84. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $72.03 and a 1 year high of $96.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1956 per share. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

