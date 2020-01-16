Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC

OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 3.0% of OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 33,233.3% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 21,175.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $77,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.97. The company had a trading volume of 536,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,449. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average of $32.30. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $33.91.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.734 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 3.4%.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.