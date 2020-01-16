Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $185.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SRPT. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $130.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.54. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $158.80.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.49 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.44% and a negative net margin of 169.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,499. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $5,271,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $14,113,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 335,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,990,000 after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 70.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 458,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,621,000 after purchasing an additional 189,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

