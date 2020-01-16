Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Short Interest Up 9.8% in December

Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 384,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Sanmina stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.31. The company had a trading volume of 229,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,240. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Sanmina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Sanmina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $274,306.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,910.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dennis Young sold 30,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,000,682.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,157 shares in the company, valued at $878,528.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,972 shares of company stock worth $7,741,768 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sanmina by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,043,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $334,393,000 after buying an additional 467,702 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sanmina by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,026,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $212,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,305 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,749,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sanmina by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,017,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,809,000 after purchasing an additional 117,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sanmina by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 971,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 42,406 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.