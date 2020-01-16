Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SGMO. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.17.

SGMO traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.85. 1,230,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,021. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.12% and a negative return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $21.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1,621.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 438.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

