Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SAIL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.53.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $25.50 on Thursday. Sailpoint Technologies has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $32.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 159.38 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $75.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $360,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,662.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $93,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,120.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,562 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 91.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter worth $146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after buying an additional 42,953 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 27.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 876,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,565,000 after buying an additional 17,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

