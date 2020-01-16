Sage Capital Advisors llc Takes Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 74,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,000. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 508.9% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 788.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NEAR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.31. The stock had a trading volume of 410,758 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average of $50.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.1031 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

