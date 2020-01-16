Sage Capital Advisors llc Lowers Holdings in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY)

Sage Capital Advisors llc decreased its stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,127 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALTY. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF in the third quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 8,737 shares in the last quarter.

ALTY traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $15.06. 2,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,760. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2269 per share. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF’s previous — dividend of $0.10.

