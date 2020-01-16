Sage Capital Advisors llc Acquires New Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $37,760,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $36,848,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 64.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,482,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,211 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,330,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $29,016,000.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 40,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 775,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,764,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,216 shares of company stock worth $1,912,331. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.50. 105,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,240. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.02% and a negative return on equity of 62.61%. The company had revenue of $48.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

FOLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.96.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

