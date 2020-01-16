Sage Capital Advisors llc Acquires 237 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $329.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,015,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,612,438. The company has a 50-day moving average of $319.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.52. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $259.96 and a fifty-two week high of $329.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

