Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €150.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €172.00 ($200.00) price objective on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nord/LB restated a buy rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Safran and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €155.00 ($180.23) price target on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €162.00 ($188.37) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Safran has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €149.00 ($173.26).

SAF traded up €1.75 ($2.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €141.00 ($163.95). 1,096,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($107.40). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €142.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of €137.74.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

