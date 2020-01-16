Rubies Trading Up 21.8% This Week (RBIES)

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. In the last seven days, Rubies has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rubies coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX. Rubies has a total market capitalization of $54,685.00 and approximately $138.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007695 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008795 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000082 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000197 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Rubies Profile

Rubies (RBIES) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official website is rbies.org . Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io

Buying and Selling Rubies

Rubies can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubies using one of the exchanges listed above.

