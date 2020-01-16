RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RTIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. TheStreet cut shares of RTI Surgical from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. RTI Surgical has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Get RTI Surgical alerts:

RTIX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.46. 71,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.90 million, a PE ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97. RTI Surgical has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $6.15.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.13 million during the quarter. RTI Surgical had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 124,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in RTI Surgical by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in RTI Surgical by 20.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in RTI Surgical by 11.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

Read More: Diversification

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for RTI Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTI Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.