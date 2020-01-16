RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.32, approximately 888,395 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 503,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $246.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.64.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RR Donnelley & Sons Co will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. RR Donnelley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in RR Donnelley & Sons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in RR Donnelley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in RR Donnelley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

