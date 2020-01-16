RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) Short Interest Update

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,710,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the December 15th total of 6,050,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 858,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Shares of NYSE RRD traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.32. 888,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,060. RR Donnelley & Sons has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. RR Donnelley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is 17.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRD. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in RR Donnelley & Sons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,920,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 202.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,426,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,147 shares in the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 38.9% during the second quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,347,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 377,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 242.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 489,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 346,217 shares in the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RR Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

