Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of RBSPF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.85. 257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,009. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.