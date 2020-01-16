Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RBS. Redburn Partners raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup cut Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays cut Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock remained flat at $$5.86 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,890. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $7.31. The company has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.28). Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 140.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 101.5% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 79,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 40,199 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 19.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 20.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

