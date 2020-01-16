Royal Bank of Canada Trims Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Target Price to C$112.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CCA. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$109.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$121.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$110.38.

Shares of CCA traded up C$1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$103.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,218. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.03, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$113.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$108.57. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$72.32 and a 52-week high of C$120.20.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$583.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$572.00 million. Research analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 7.7826231 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.00, for a total transaction of C$358,785.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$278,698. Also, Senior Officer Andrée Pinard sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.93, for a total transaction of C$35,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$222,634.72. Insiders sold a total of 3,475 shares of company stock worth $412,114 over the last ninety days.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

