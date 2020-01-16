Royal Bank of Canada Trims Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Target Price to C$112.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CCA. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$109.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$121.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$110.38.
Shares of CCA traded up C$1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$103.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,218. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.03, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$113.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$108.57. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$72.32 and a 52-week high of C$120.20.
In other Cogeco Communications news, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.00, for a total transaction of C$358,785.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$278,698. Also, Senior Officer Andrée Pinard sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.93, for a total transaction of C$35,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$222,634.72. Insiders sold a total of 3,475 shares of company stock worth $412,114 over the last ninety days.
About Cogeco Communications
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.
