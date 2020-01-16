Roubaix Capital LLC Makes New Investment in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 49,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,000. InterDigital Wireless accounts for 2.6% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 30.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 867,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,845,000 after buying an additional 201,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 566.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 530,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,161,000 after acquiring an additional 450,831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in InterDigital Wireless by 2,350.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,609,000 after acquiring an additional 321,911 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in InterDigital Wireless by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 249,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 244,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,836,000 after acquiring an additional 73,804 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterDigital Wireless alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IDCC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterDigital Wireless has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.50. The company had a trading volume of 418,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,484. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $74.03.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.27. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $72.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. InterDigital Wireless’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio is 77.35%.

InterDigital Wireless Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.