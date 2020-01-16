Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.43) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Rosslyn Data Technologies stock traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 5.95 ($0.08). 446,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. Rosslyn Data Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8.25 ($0.11). The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.70.

In other Rosslyn Data Technologies news, insider Hugh Cox sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09), for a total transaction of £7,000 ($9,208.10).

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc engages in the development and provision of data analytics software, data capture, data mining, and workflow management in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers RAPid, a cloud data automation platform that automates the collection, aggregation, and organization of data and documents.

