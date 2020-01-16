Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C trimmed its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation makes up 2.4% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 112.9% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 260,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34,920 shares during the period. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROK stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.23. 711,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,169. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $143.91 and a one year high of $207.94.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 99.27% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total value of $304,419.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,412,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total transaction of $1,311,591.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,591.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,470 shares of company stock valued at $8,452,986 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROK. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.67.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

