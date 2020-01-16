Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $49.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.96% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RBA. Raymond James set a $43.50 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $45.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.55 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.88%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,469.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 616.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,382,000 after buying an additional 223,913 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 189,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 75,066 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,146,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

