Rise (RISE) Reaches Market Cap of $234,859.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Rise coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, OpenLedger DEX and RightBTC. Rise has a total market capitalization of $234,859.00 and $239.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rise has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00041355 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000741 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000104 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 142,533,614 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, RightBTC and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

