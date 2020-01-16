RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Short Interest Update

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ REDU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.09. 16 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,495. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.77. RISE Education Cayman has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.52 million during the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 8.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REDU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RISE Education Cayman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 115.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 52,822 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in RISE Education Cayman in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 13.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 117.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 238,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,664,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after buying an additional 142,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

