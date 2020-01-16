Ripio Credit Network Trading 14.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $24.54 million and $1.74 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0482 or 0.00000556 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, OKEx, Ethfinex and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011829 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00001022 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Upbit, Ethfinex, Huobi, Bancor Network, C2CX, Binance, Kyber Network, Bittrex, OKEx and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.