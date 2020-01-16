Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the December 15th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Nithya Desikan sold 35,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $801,774.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,234.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd Foley sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $341,904.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 492,856 shares of company stock worth $11,079,199. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 194,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RYTM traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,690. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on RYTM. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.