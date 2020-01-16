Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK) Short Interest Down 5.2% in December

Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 467,700 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the December 15th total of 493,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWLK. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Rewalk Robotics by 115,833.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,912 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rewalk Robotics by 46.9% in the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Rewalk Robotics by 199.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 225,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

RWLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rewalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rewalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Rewalk Robotics in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

NASDAQ RWLK traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 130,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.50. Rewalk Robotics has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Rewalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 192.14% and a negative net margin of 322.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rewalk Robotics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rewalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

