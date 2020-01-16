Reviewing Perdoceo Education (PRDO) & Its Peers

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ: PRDO) is one of 50 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Perdoceo Education to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Perdoceo Education has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perdoceo Education’s rivals have a beta of 1.00, suggesting that their average share price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Perdoceo Education and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perdoceo Education 0 0 0 0 N/A Perdoceo Education Competitors 324 1018 1117 49 2.36

As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 13.40%. Given Perdoceo Education’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perdoceo Education has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perdoceo Education and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Perdoceo Education $581.30 million $55.18 million 18.19 Perdoceo Education Competitors $530.72 million $33.14 million 15.49

Perdoceo Education has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Perdoceo Education is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.6% of Perdoceo Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Perdoceo Education shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Perdoceo Education and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perdoceo Education 9.20% 26.01% 18.18% Perdoceo Education Competitors 720.04% -26.90% 3.97%

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats its rivals on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses. The company offers doctoral, master's, bachelor's, and associate degrees, as well as certificate programs. It also provides academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technologies, cybersecurity, criminal justice, and healthcare management; and educational programs in culinary arts, as well as patisserie and baking. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a total student enrollment of approximately 34,400 students. The company was formerly known as Career Education Corporation and changed its name to Perdoceo Education Corporation in January 2020. Perdoceo Education Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

