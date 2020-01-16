Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 139,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other Retail Value news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 35,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,352,710.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 29,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $1,073,986.56. Insiders have sold a total of 183,816 shares of company stock worth $6,688,031 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Retail Value in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Retail Value by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Retail Value by 2,196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Retail Value in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RVI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE:RVI traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,234. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54. Retail Value has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $666.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Retail Value had a net margin of 35.37% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Retail Value will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

