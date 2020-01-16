Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) will report $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Resideo Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on REZI shares. ValuEngine raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Resideo Technologies stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.35. 347,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,874. Resideo Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson bought 4,920 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $49,790.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,790.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon L. Wienbar bought 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $50,568.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $50,568. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 34,635 shares of company stock worth $322,685 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,534,000 after purchasing an additional 639,881 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,565,000 after purchasing an additional 381,268 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,568,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,373,000 after purchasing an additional 46,423 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,753,000 after purchasing an additional 75,290 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 250,537 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

