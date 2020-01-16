Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS):

1/10/2020 – Axcelis Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/6/2020 – Axcelis Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

1/3/2020 – Axcelis Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

1/1/2020 – Axcelis Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/21/2019 – Axcelis Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/11/2019 – Axcelis Technologies was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

12/5/2019 – Axcelis Technologies is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Axcelis Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/23/2019 – Axcelis Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

ACLS stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $797.24 million, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $67,260.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,981. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

