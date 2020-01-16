Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $44.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY an industry rank of 105 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:RBCAA traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $934.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a one year low of $38.56 and a one year high of $52.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average is $45.59.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $66.34 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 1.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 26.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

