Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to announce $68.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.28 million to $69.00 million. Repligen reported sales of $51.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year sales of $269.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $268.05 million to $269.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $316.75 million, with estimates ranging from $312.34 million to $326.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Repligen had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. Leerink Swann started coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. First Analysis upgraded Repligen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.63.

Shares of RGEN stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,052. The company has a current ratio of 16.03, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 136.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.09 and a 200-day moving average of $86.77. Repligen has a 52 week low of $52.87 and a 52 week high of $101.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 53.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,088,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 12.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,830,000 after acquiring an additional 699,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 27.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,088,000 after buying an additional 512,455 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 1,207.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,149,000 after buying an additional 334,696 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,420,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,940,000 after buying an additional 305,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repligen (RGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.