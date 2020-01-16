RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.00.

RNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:RNR traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.12. 272,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.85. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $130.93 and a twelve month high of $201.35.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $704.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.66 million. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 14.83%.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 10,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,370,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,638 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 19,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

