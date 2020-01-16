Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Takes $8.26 Million Position in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 354,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 611.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,005,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,183,000 after buying an additional 1,723,283 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,496,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,990,000 after buying an additional 24,046 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 300.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 55,895 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 495,481.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 163,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

GRFS stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.62. The stock had a trading volume of 869,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,732. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $24.82.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

GRFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Banco Sabadell upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

